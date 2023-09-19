A lot has been made about the Michigan running game over the past three weeks, with the way the Wolverines ran the ball last season, the team not having similar success on the ground through three weeks has many fans scratching their heads and wondering what happened.

For Blake Corum, there isn't any concern about where the running game is right now. With both he and Donovan Edwards limited during training camp due to off-season surgeries, there has to be some level of knocking the rust off in games until both find their strides.

Corum isn't concerned and he and Edwards are staying together and propping each other up.

"Sticking to the process," Corum said. "Both of us coming off injury, not doing too much in camp. Rome wasn't built overnight. Just getting back into the flow of things. Looking at defenses, seeing what they're bringing. Those first-level cuts and definitely the second-level cuts, just getting back to how you were. The mental aspect of it. Get hit. My knee is good but just getting it out of your head. Different aspect. Just tell each other just stick to the process, man. This might not be what you want right now but everything is going to work out, everything is going to plan out the way it should. Playing hard. Keeping a smile on your face and keep pushing. That's our message to each other.

"We know everything is going to be fine. We've been improving, that's the main thing. We've been improving each and every week and I expect nothing less."

For his game personally, Corum had the best performance of the season against Bowling Green. Continuing to be a force on the goal line, he is happy with how he has developed through three games.

Always a work in progress, Corum is becoming more like himself with every passing rep.

"I like where I'm at with my progression," Corum said. "I'm never where I want to be. I always feel like I can do better after every game. I don't care if I rush for 300 yards, I still think I'm going to do better. I think last game, I had a great week of practice last week, full speed. I was breaking off long runs in practice, trying to get those in-game reps. I feel like I did pretty well in the Bowling Green game in terms of agility, and side-to-side movement. Still room to improve to get where I want to go. I'm happy where I'm at. I feel like I'm almost back to myself."