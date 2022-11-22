It has been a legendary season Michigan running back Blake Corum . The offseason was filled with high expectations and award watch lists. Now, with the regular season coming to a close and Blake Corum meeting and exceeding those expectations, award watch lists are turning into semifinalist consideration.

The Doak Walker Award is given each year to the nation's best running back. The player is selected by the award's National Selection Committee, which consists of notable sportswriters, television commentators, analysts, radio sports personalities and former All-America and NFL All-Pro football players. Michigan running back Chris Perry won the award in 2003.

Other semifinalists include,

Israel Abanikanda (Jr.), Pittsburgh

Chase Brown (Jr.), Illinois

Zach Charbonnet (Sr.), UCLA

Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr.), Minnesota

Quinshon Judkins (Fr.), Ole Miss

DeWayne McBride (Jr.), UAB

Kendre Miller (Jr.), TCU

Bijan Robinson (Jr.), Texas

Deuce Vaughn (Jr.), Kansas State

Blake Corum is a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year, and is receiving Heisman consideration.

Michigan has created a site tracking all of the award watch lists and recognition for their players. You can view it here.