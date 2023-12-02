Advertisement
Blake Corum ties Michigan career rushing record

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

For Blake Corum, it has been a record-breaking season, putting a bow on a record-breaking career. With two touchdowns against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship, Blake Corum has tied the record for rushing touchdowns in a career with 55, matching Anthony Thomas. Corum also extended his single-season record to 24.

With hopefully two more games to play, Corum can continue to cement his status as a Michigan legend. Where Corum ranks among the greatest running backs and players in Michigan history will be debated for years. For now, Corum is set on the "unfinished business" that brought him back to Ann Arbor, a National Championship.

