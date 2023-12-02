Blake Corum ties Michigan career rushing record
For Blake Corum, it has been a record-breaking season, putting a bow on a record-breaking career. With two touchdowns against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship, Blake Corum has tied the record for rushing touchdowns in a career with 55, matching Anthony Thomas. Corum also extended his single-season record to 24.
With hopefully two more games to play, Corum can continue to cement his status as a Michigan legend. Where Corum ranks among the greatest running backs and players in Michigan history will be debated for years. For now, Corum is set on the "unfinished business" that brought him back to Ann Arbor, a National Championship.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram