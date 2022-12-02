Earlier this week, PFF released its All-America Team after an entertaining 2022 regular season in college football. Michigan running back Blake Corum appeared on the first team, and he was joined by right guard Zak Zinter and safety Rod Moore who both appeared as honorable mentions.

It's been no secret how good of a season Corum has had this year. The junior running back was firmly in the race for the Heisman Trophy before going down with a knee injury in Michigan's 19-17 win over Illinois on Nov. 19.

If Corum's season is in fact over, it was one full of many memorable runs and gaudy stats. He currently has 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries for the Wolverines this season. Although he's been largely ineffective over the last three halves of football, Corum might still be invited to New York as a Heisman Trophy Finalist.

Zinter has been one of Michigan's best offensive linemen this season, and he could play a role in helping the vaunted Wolverine offensive line to its second straight Joe Moore Award.

Zinter has had a seamless transition after the offensive linemen on each side of him were replaced over the offseason. Andrew Vastardis graduated, and Andrew Steuber also finished his career in Ann Arbor.

Michigan reloaded with Virginia transfer Olu Oluwatimi at center and added Trente Jones/Karsen Barnhart at right tackle. Zinter found himself in the honorable mention portion of PFF's All-America Team.

Sophomore safety Rod Moore also appeared on the honorable mention team. Moore has established himself as one of the best players in Michigan's secondary, and he's had a fantastic season in his second year as a Wolverine.