 Blue Chips: Breaking Down Top Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DB Target Damani Dent
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-09 21:04:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Breaking Down Top Michigan DB Target Damani Dent

Florida defensive back Damani Dent holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Florida defensive back Damani Dent holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on top defensive back target Damani Dent in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insiders recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}