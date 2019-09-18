News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-18 19:28:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Can Michigan Flip Notre Dame Commit?

Four-star offensive lineman Greg Crippen is committed to Notre Dame.
Four-star offensive lineman Greg Crippen is committed to Notre Dame. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on a Notre Dame commit interested in Michigan in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}