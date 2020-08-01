 Intel On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Official Offers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-01 20:06:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Intel On Michigan Official Offers

Alabama commit Dallas Turner holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Alabama commit Dallas Turner holds a Michigan offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on top remaining 2021 targets in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}