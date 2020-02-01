News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-01 18:55:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Jim Harbaugh To Make In-Home Visit

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will check in on a 2020 recruit soon.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will check in on a 2020 recruit soon. (Brandon Brown)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Jim Harbaugh hitting the trail in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}