News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-26 18:57:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Latest Intel On 2021 Michigan DL Recruiting Targets

Arizona defensive lineman Quintin Somerville holds a Michigan offer
Arizona defensive lineman Quintin Somerville holds a Michigan offer (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on 2021 defensive line targets in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}