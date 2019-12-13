News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-13 19:42:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Michigan Assistant Sheronne Moore Sees Top Recruits

Michigan assistant Sherrone Moore was on the road this week.
Michigan assistant Sherrone Moore was on the road this week. (Brandon Brown)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on a Michigan assistant seeing key recruits in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}