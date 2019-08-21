Blue Chips: Michigan Out In Front For Rivals100 DL?
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest one of Michigan's top overall defensive targets in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly Michigan football recruiting piece.
Click Here to read this update.
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook