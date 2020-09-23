 Blue Chips: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Reaches Out To Top OL Targets
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-23 20:04:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Michigan Reaches Out To Top OL Targets

New Jersey offensive lineman Jacob Allen holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer. from Jim Harbaugh.
New Jersey offensive lineman Jacob Allen holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on top 2022 targets in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}