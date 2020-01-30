News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 20:45:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Michigan To Make Key Recruiting Stops In New England, Texas

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is the primary recruiter in New England.
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is the primary recruiter in New England. (Lon Horwedel)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan hitting the trail in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}