 Blue Chips: Midwest Analyst Weighs In On Michigan Wolverines Football In-State Recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-21 20:27:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Midwest Analyst Weighs In On Michigan In-State Recruiting

Rivals250 defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals250 defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan's in-state recruiting efforts from Rivals Midwest Analyst Josh Helmholdt.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}