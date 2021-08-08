Blue Chips: New FutureCast Pick In For Michigan
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has logged a FutureCast pick in favor of Michigan for an intriguing target. Get latest in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insiders recruiting piece.
Click Here to read this update.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook