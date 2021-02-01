 New Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting WR Coach Ron Bellamy Hard At Work On The Trail
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-01 20:37:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: New Michigan WR Coach Ron Bellamy Hard At Work On The Trail

Michigan Wolverines football wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy is recruiting hard.
Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy is recruiting hard.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on top wide receiver targets in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}