 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Thoughts On Updated 2021 Rivals Rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-28 19:39:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Thoughts On Updated 2021 Rivals Rankings

Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson signed with Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on the new rankings in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}