 Blue Chips: Thoughts, Tidbits On Top Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Targets In Chicago
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-07 19:15:03 -0500') }}

Blue Chips: Thoughts, Tidbits On Top Michigan Targets In Chicago

Chicago recruits Tyler McLaurin, Tyler Morris and Sebastian Cheeks hold Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offers.
Chicago recruits Tyler McLaurin, Tyler Morris and Sebastian Cheeks hold Michigan offers.
EJ Holland
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan targets in Chicago in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

{{ article.author_name }}