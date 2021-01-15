 Tidbits On New Michigan Football Recruiting Offers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-15 19:03:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Tidbits On New Michigan Offers

Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offensive coordinator Josh Gattis dished out new offers this week.
Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis dished out new offers this week. (AP Images)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on top 2022 targets in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}