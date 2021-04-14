 Blue Chips: Top 100 Ohio Recruit Planning Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Visit
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 20:37:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Top 100 Ohio Recruit Planning Michigan Visit

New Michigan Wolverines football offensive line coach Sherrone Moore is working hard on the recruiting trail
New Michigan offensive line coach Sherrone Moore is working hard on the recruiting trail (Per Kjeldsen)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on a top 2023 target in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}