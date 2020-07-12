 Two FutureCast Picks In For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting To Land Top Recruits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-12 21:35:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Two FutureCast Picks In For Michigan To Land Top Recruits

Michigan Wolverines football recruiting head coach Jim Harbaugh has put together a Top 5 class.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has put together a Top 5 class. (Lon Horwedel)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on two new FutureCast picks in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}