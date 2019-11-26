News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 18:59:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Visitors List For 'The Game' Continues To Grow

Illinois offensive lineman David Davidkov is set to visit Michigan
Illinois offensive lineman David Davidkov is set to visit Michigan (David Davidkov)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on weekend visitors in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}