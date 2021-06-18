 Blue Chips: What's Next For 2022 QB Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-18 21:54:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: What's Next For 2022 QB Recruiting?

Cal quarterback commit Justyn Martin holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Cal quarterback commit Justyn Martin holds a Michigan offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on 2022 quarterback recruiting in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}