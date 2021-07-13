 Blue Chips: What's Next For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target Five-Star DT Walter Nolen?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-13 19:37:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: What's Next For Five-Star DT Walter Nolen?

Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen holds a Michigan offer. (Sam Spiegelman)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on five-star Michigan defensive tackle target Walter Nolen in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly recruiting insiders piece.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}