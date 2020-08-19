 Blue Chips: Which In-State Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commits Will Enroll Early?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-19 18:23:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Which In-State Commits Will Enroll Early?

In-state wide receiver Andrel Anthony is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
In-state wide receiver Andrel Anthony is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on in-state commits in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}