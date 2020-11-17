Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady stole headlines yet again this past weekend, throwing for 341 yards, three touchdowns and no picks in a 46-23 blowout of the Carolina Panthers. New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers also enjoyed a big game (seven tackles and two stops behind the line of scrimmage), while New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche grabbed the first sack of his NFL career.

Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spent the first portion of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. (USA Today Sports Images)

OL Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Did not play in the Packers' 24-20 win over Jacksonville … Braden has appeared in one affair off the bench, playing both offense and special teams.

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connected on 28 of his 39 throws for 341 yards with three touchdowns and no picks in Tampa Bay's 46-23 win at Carolina … Also ran for a touchdown … Brady is completing 66 percent of his passes on the year for 2,739 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the 7-3 Buccaneers … His 2,739 yards and 23 scoring tosses are both the fourth most in the NFL.

Tom Brady finds a wide open Gronk for the touchdown #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/EYW8nYAmvu — Tompa Brady (@Tommy6Rings) November 15, 2020

Tom Brady is incredible pic.twitter.com/UamtGVyqO3 — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) November 15, 2020

2020 NFL Passing Yards:



1. Josh Allen (2871)

2. Russell Wilson (2789)

3. Matt Ryan (2746)

4. Tom Brady (2739)

5. Patrick Mahomes (2687)

6. Aaron Rodgers (2578)#BillsMafia — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) November 16, 2020

🥇 Aaron Rodgers

🥈 Tom Brady

🥉 Russell Wilson



PFF's highest-graded QBs of 2020 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LLg7YiT3aA — PFF (@PFF) November 17, 2020

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Saw the field for one special teams snap in Baltimore's 23-17 loss to 4-5 New England … Bredeson has played in four clashes off the bench for the 6-3 Ravens.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tore his ACL in a 38-7 victory over Cleveland on Oct. 18 and is out for the rest of the year … Prior to the injury, Bush had started five contests and accumulated 26 tackles, one sack and three passes defended … His 26 tackles were the second most on the team at the time of his injury.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Placed on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury Nov. 3, and missed 3-6 Denver's 37-12 loss to Las Vegas as a result … Butt has started one of the five games he's played in (missed three with the aforementioned ailment), compiling two receptions for five yards.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

The 8-1 Chiefs had a bye this weekend … Charlton has seen time in seven outings and has logged seven tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble … He suffered a right leg fracture Nov. 8 and is expected to miss significant time.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City was off this week … Clark has started all nine showdowns for the 8-1 Chiefs and has notched 20 tackles, three sacks, five tackles for loss, one pass defended and a 14-yard fumble recovery.

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Started and played every offensive snap in Arizona's 32-30 triumph over Buffalo … Cole has earned the starting nod in all seven tilts he has appeared in for 6-3 Arizona, missing two with a hamstring injury.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

The 8-1 Chiefs were off this weekend … Danna has received playing time in six affairs off the bench for 8-1 Kansas City, posting nine tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 7-2 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Racked up two tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss off the bench in Green Bay's 24-20 triumph over 1-8 Jacksonville … Gary has started one of the eight clashes he has appeared in for the 7-2 Packers, recording 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.

One of Rashan Gary's best games to date rushing the passer... Several strong speed-to-power reps collapsing pocket. I hate his high side speed rushes.



Power & Inside moves = Results! pic.twitter.com/HXPHkIL1k2 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 16, 2020

3 Sacks today for Pettine’s D



✅ Za’Darius Smith

✅ Rashan Gary

✅ Preston Smithpic.twitter.com/i1Jv0N19e0 — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) November 15, 2020

Packers analysis: Hustling Rashan Gary shows he's ready for more playing time https://t.co/vBDQ9BYHkC pic.twitter.com/S67LB17XjX — GBPack2Fan (@GBPack2Fan) November 17, 2020

LB Ben Gedeon, Free Agent

Was released Nov. 10 following a second failed physical with the club this season … Gedeon never appeared in a contest this year.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Made his season debut in Pittsburgh's 36-10 blowout of Cincinnati, playing both offense and special teams … Did not rack up any stats … Gentry has been on the team's active roster for all nine games but has only appeared in one.

#ZachGentry getting some action for Steelers in blowout.

Let’s see a target. — Mark Ticky Smith (@MarkTickySmith) November 16, 2020

Zach Gentry out on the kick return team, immediately immersed into the game in his 1st action since last December — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 15, 2020

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Started and played every offensive snap in Denver's 37-12 loss at Las Vegas … Glasgow has started all seven outings he's played in for the 3-6 Broncos, missing two while residing on the coronavirus list.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Played 75 percent of Indianapolis' special teams snaps in its 34-17 victory at Tennessee, but didn't record any stats … Glasgow has seen the field on special teams in all nine showdowns for 6-3 Indianapolis, registering nine tackles and a blocked punt.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Free Agent

Released by the 4-5 Patriots Nov. 10, just six days after they signed him as a free agent … Glasgow has not played in a tilt this season.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Tallied five tackles in the 3-5-1 Eagles' 27-17 loss to the Giants … Graham has started all nine affairs for Philadelphia and has totaled 30 tackles, seven sacks, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery … His seven sacks lead the team and are tied for the eighth most in the NFL.

Brandon Graham is deserving of a Pro-Bowl selection this season. https://t.co/PKSrTeHE6B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2020

Brandon Graham comes to play every game. His effort can never be questioned — Dion J. (@DionJSade) November 15, 2020

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

The 8-1 Chiefs were off this week … Henne has seen playing time in two clashes and has completed five of his six passes for 30 yards, while also scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve Oct. 21 with a back injury … Hill has been limited to just two contests due to the ailment, accumulating 10 tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

CB Lavert Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Resides on the 8-1 Chiefs' practice squad and has not appeared in a game this season.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Played 80 percent of the club's special teams snaps in its 30-27 loss at 4-5 Detroit, but didn't compile any stats … Hudson has competed in all nine outings on special teams for 2-7 Washington and has logged two tackles.

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

Missed the team's 37-12 destruction of 3-6 Denver with an ankle sprain … Hurst has participated in six showdowns for the 6-3 Raiders (missed two with an ankle sprain and one with coronavirus) and has notched 13 tackles, half a sack, one pass defended and one tackle for loss.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Tore his ACL in an Oct. 18 victory over the Texans and is out for the year … Prior to the setback, Lewan had started all five tilts at left tackle for the 6-3 Titans.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

The 2-7 Cowboys were off this week … Lewis has started seven of the eight affairs he has appeared in for Dallas (missed the season opener with an ankle injury), and has posted 27 tackles, three tackles for loss and one pass defended.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Racked up one tackle off the bench in the Rams' 23-16 win over the 6-3 Seahawks … Long has earned the starting nod in one of the nine clashes he has competed in for 6-3 Los Angeles, recording five tackles.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is on the 6-3 Raiders' practice squad and has not appeared in a contest this season.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

The 2-7 Cowboys had a bye week … McKeon has received action in six of Dallas’ nine games, but has yet to register any stats.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Played both defense and special teams in the 4-5 Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears, recovering a fumble on the latter … Metellus has played in eight of the team's nine outings and has tallied seven tackles and a fumble recovery.

And #Vikings special teams totally redeem themselves. Josh Metellus with the fumble recovery pic.twitter.com/dh0ZujxetY — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) November 17, 2020

After the Vikings inexplicably kick to Cordarelle Patterson and he makes them pay with a TD, Josh Metellus recovers a fumble from a punt.. Vikings get a FG #Skol 10 #DaBears 13 — Rick Sosa (@sosarick) November 17, 2020

Josh Metellus secures fumble recovery for first NFL takeaway https://t.co/NpxgB7nGoX pic.twitter.com/ek1E73ybgD — Michigan Football (@Michigan) November 17, 2020

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Missed Seattle's 23-16 loss to the Rams with an ankle sprain … Mone has participated in eight of the Seahawks' nine showdowns (no starts), totaling seven tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and a forced safety … Is expected to miss significant time with the aforementioned injury.

OL Patrick Omameh, Las Vegas Raiders

Saw the field on both offense and special teams in the Raiders' 37-12 blowout of 3-6 Denver … Omameh has competed in two tilts off the bench for the 6-3 Raiders after the club signed him as a free agent Sept. 19.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Earned the starting nod and played every offensive snap in 4-5 New England's 23-17 win over 6-3 Baltimore … Onwenu has started all nine affairs for the 4-5 Patriots, with his starting assignments coming at three different spots on the offensive line — six on the right side as a tackle, two at left guard and one at right guard.

Great blocks by N'Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Joe Thuney. Mike Onwenu pulled, and there was no one left for him to hit. https://t.co/tl54iFoDhC — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 16, 2020

NESN: Devin McCourty's Durability, Mike Onwenu's Bounce-Back And More Patriots-Ravens Fina... - https://t.co/d95Emal75M — Patriots News Feed (@PatsFans_News) November 17, 2020

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Caught two passes for 16 yards and averaged one yard on two kick returns, and 5.5 yards on two punt returns in the 6-3 Browns' 10-7 win over Houston … Peoples-Jones has started one of the six clashes he's participated in, reeling in five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, with his lone score standing as the game-winner in Cleveland’s Oct. 25 victory over the Bengals … Is also averaging 5.8 yards on six punt returns and 21.1 yards on 16 kicks brought back.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Accumulated seven tackles, two tackles for loss and averaged 11.7 yards on four punt returns in the Giants' 27-17 triumph over 3-5-1 Philadelphia … Peppers has earned the starting nod in eight of the nine contests he's played in (missed one with a low-ankle sprain) compiling 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, six passes defended, one interception for six yards and a fumble recovery … Is also averaging 12.2 yards on 10 punt returns.

Jabrill Peppers seems to be getting better each week. — Vincent Rapisardi (@VinceRapisardi) November 15, 2020

Jabrill Peppers has been playing his best football for Big Blue...here are some excellent clips of JP around the line of scrimmage from weeks 5-10 #giants pic.twitter.com/NmLEX5vZdV — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) November 17, 2020

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the 7-2 Saints' 27-13 win over the 49ers … Ruiz has started five of the eight games he's participated in, with all of his action coming at right guard.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Saw the field for just four special teams plays in Green Bay's narrow 24-20 victory over the 1-8 Jaguars … Runyan has competed in all nine outings off the bench for the 7-2 Packers.

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Did not see action in Sunday's 46-23 loss to Tampa Bay … Schofield has played in five of the 3-6 Panthers' nine showdowns, starting the first two tilts at left guard before getting benched prior to the club's Sept. 27 affair against the Chargers … Has taken on a backup role ever since.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Logged one tackle, one tackle for loss and his first career sack in 4-5 New England's 23-17 win over the Ravens … Uche missed the club's first six clashes with an ankle injury, but has proceeded to play in the ensuing three contests to notch three tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

#Patriots film: the Pats got three one-on-ones on Josh Uche's sack and won all three. Uche with the hesitation swipe/rip, Deatrich Wise with the snatch move on the left guard, Chase Winovich straight speed. Probably their best pass-rush group adding Adam Butler in as well. pic.twitter.com/OQyRHG50z0 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 17, 2020

Excited to see what Josh Uche can do with more playing time too https://t.co/UJ65PIpOKQ — Stephen Sheehan (@StephenPSheehan) November 17, 2020

Josh Uche comes in for his first play of the game and GETS A SACK!! LET HIM BALL! — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) November 16, 2020

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Posted one tackle in a backup role in the Jaguars' 24-20 setback at Green Bay … Watson has seen the field in all nine games (one start) for 1-8 Jacksonville and has racked up 17 tackles.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started and tied his season-high with five tackles in Jacksonville's 24-20 loss to the Packers … Limited to five outings (all starts) due to a hamstring injury and has recorded 21 tackles, an interception he returned 48 yards in an Oct. 11 loss to Houston and one forced fumble.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Started for the first time since Oct. 18 and registered a season-high seven tackles in the Patriots' 23-17 triumph over Baltimore … Winovich has earned the starting nod in six of the nine showdowns he's played in and has tallied 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Chase Winovich in Week 10:

🥈 9 Total Pressures - #2 among all defenders pic.twitter.com/5b32w0R1r4 — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) November 16, 2020

Highest pressure rate this season:

1. T.J. Watt - 18.2%

2. Aaron Donald - 18%

3. Joey Bosa - 17.4%

4. Romeo Okwara - 17%

5. Chase Winovich- 16.5% pic.twitter.com/ahRIlZ28Sc — PFF (@PFF) November 17, 2020

Has there ever been a Patriots player more conscious of where the cameras are than Chase Winovich? This was during the game! Asked @AdamRichins_com if Winovich was really looking into the camera. "Definitely." pic.twitter.com/icIBXrlSba — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) November 16, 2020

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers