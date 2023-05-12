In 2022, the Michigan men's lacrosse team suffered a horrific ending to what started out as a promising season. The Wolverines began the 2022 campaign with seven straight wins, posting an unblemished 7-0 record as the calendar flipped to the second week of March.

However, the team's seventh win, which came against 17th-ranked Delaware, was its last win of the season. Michigan dropped its last eight games of the year — posting an 0-5 mark in conference play — and it bowed out of the Big Ten Tournament in the first round against Ohio State.

It was clear culture changes needed to be made — eight straight losses to end the season is far from acceptable — and head coach Kevin Conry flipped the script in 2023.

It didn't come easily, though, as Michigan opened the 2023 season against the No. 1 team in the nation: the Virginia Cavaliers. Conry's squad battled on the road against the nation's top-ranked team, but it ultimately fell, 13-17.

Michigan bounced back with home victories over Hofstra and Canisius before falling to Marquette at a neutral site in Naples, Florida.

Over the final eight games of the regular season, Michigan finished with a 4-4 record, putting the Wolverines at a solid 8-6 for the regular season.

Of Michigan's six regular-season losses, four defeats came against NCAA Tournament teams (Virginia, Notre Dame, Penn State and Johns Hopkins). Meanwhile, two of Michigan's eight regular-season wins came against NCAA Tournament teams (Maryland and Delaware).

Sitting at 8-6 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten heading into the conference tournament, Michigan's résumé wasn't strong enough to vie for an at-large bid into the 16-team NCAA Tournament. There was only one way Michigan could sneak its way into the big dance, and that was to win the Big Ten Tournament.

In order to win the conference tournament and punch a ticket to the big dance, Michigan would need to win three consecutive games, something it hadn't done since the aforementioned seven-game win streak to start 2022.

But Michigan pulled off the miraculous as Conry's group defeated Ohio State, Penn State and Maryland en route to the first Big Ten Tournament title in program history. The Wolverines clinched an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, their first appearance in program history.

It was an improbable run for Michigan, which knocked off back-to-back higher-seeded teams in Penn State and Maryland to clinch the berth. The NCAA Tournament now awaits as Conry looks to lead his team into unexplored heights.

It all starts when Conry and the Wolverines take on eighth-seeded Cornell on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. from Ithaca, New York. Cornell finished as the national runner-up in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and it currently boasts an 11-3 overall record. The contest will air on ESPNU.

Should Michigan continue its Cinderella run, it will take on the winner of top-seeded Duke and Delaware on Saturday, May 20 for a spot in the national semifinal.

Below is the complete 2023 bracket.