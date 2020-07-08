 Breaking Down The Big Ten Football Recruiting Rankings: Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines Lead The Way
Breaking Down The Big Ten Football Recruiting Rankings

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines sit at No. 6 in the most recent Rivals.com national recruiting rankings and second in the Big Ten conference rankings, behind only Ohio State, who has the top class in the land.

Below, we've broken down each Big Ten team's 2021 recruiting class, including their top commit and how many pledges they have so far this cycle.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has the No. 6 class in the country for the 2021 cycle.
1. Ohio State

Big Ten Rank: 1st

Class Breakdown: 18 total commits — three five-stars, 12 four-stars, two three-stars and one two-star

Top Commit: Pickerington (Ohio) North five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer

6. Michigan

Big Ten Rank: 2nd

Class Breakdown: 19 total commits — nine four-stars, nine three-stars and one two-star

Top Commit: La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy

12. Iowa

Big Ten Rank: 3rd

Class Breakdown: 17 total commits — three four-stars, 13 three-stars and one two-star

Top Commit: Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier four-star offensive lineman David Davidkov

13. Wisconsin

Big Ten Rank: 4th

Class Breakdown: 15 total commits — five four-stars and 10 three-stars

Top Commit: Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana four-star strongside defensive end T.J. Bollers

17. Rutgers

Big Ten Rank: 5th

Class Breakdown: 21 total commits — 15 three-stars and six two-stars

Top Commits: Four pledges are rated as 5.7 three-stars, though none of them are ranked nationally — Newark (N.J.) West Side three-star linebacker Khayri Banton, Camden (N.J.) High three-star safety Alijah Clark, Hammonton (N.J.) St. Joseph three-star defensive end Keshon Griffin and Morris Plains (N.J.) Parsipanny Hills three-star athlete Jordan Thompson

19. Minnesota

Big Ten Rank: 6th

Class Breakdown: 15 total commits — two four-stars and 13 three-stars

Top Commit: Omaha (Neb.) Westside four-star cornerback Avante Dickerson

23. Penn State

Big Ten Rank: 7th

Class Breakdown: 12 total commits — six four-stars and six three-stars

Top Commit: Olney (Md.) Our Lady of Good Counsel four-star offensive tackle Landon Tengwall

30. Maryland

Big Ten Rank: 8th

Class Breakdown: 15 total commits — three four-stars, 10 three-stars and two two-stars

Top Commit: Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard four-star linebacker Demeioun Robinson

32. Nebraska

Big Ten Rank: 9th

Class Breakdown: 12 total commits — two four-stars and 10 three-stars

Top Commit: Elkhorn (Neb.) South four-star offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka

35. Northwestern

Big Ten Rank: 10th

Class Breakdown: 13 total commits — three four-stars, eight three-stars and two two-stars

Top Commit: Lake Forest (Ill.) High four-star linebacker Mac Uihlein

50. Michigan State

Big Ten Rank: 11th

Class Breakdown: 11 total commits — one four-star and 10 three-stars

Top Commit: Venice (Fla.) High four-star cornerback Charles Brantley

55. Indiana

Big Ten Rank: 12th

Class Breakdown: Nine total commits — two four-stars and seven three-stars

Top Commit: Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North four-star quarterback Donaven McCulley

60. Illinois

Big Ten Rank: 13th

Class Breakdown: 11 commits — eight three-stars and three two-stars

Top Commit: St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet three-star offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver

61. Purdue

Big Ten Rank: 14th

Class Breakdown: Nine total commits — nine three-stars

Top Commits: Dublin (Ohio) Coffman three-star athlete Byron Threats

