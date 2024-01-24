The saga and an era are over in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh will become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving his alma mater Michigan for the NFL.

The Chargers have long been thought to be the preferred destination for Harbaugh, with the region having connections to his family. Harbaugh will take over a Chargers team that has fallen far short of expectations in recent years. The Chargers have some roster work to do, as they are currently $45M over the cap, but franchise quarterback Justin Herbert is under contract until 2029.

Harbaugh to the NFL rumors have persisted throughout his time as head coach at Michigan. In the last three years, they have gone beyond rumors as Harbaugh has spent each offseason at least speaking and sometimes interviewing with teams about their head coaching opportunities.

Michigan has not been sitting on its hands and has planned for Harbaugh's potential exit. Expectations around the program are that Sherrone Moore will be named the next head coach of Michigan Football. What staff remains and who could possibly be added will be sorted out in the coming days and weeks.

Harbaugh leaves Michigan not only one of its greatest players but now one of its greatest coaches. In 9 seasons, Harbaugh went 89-25 with Michigan, but of course, the last three seasons have been his best. Beating Ohio State for the first time and then three consecutive times, winning the Big Ten Championship three times, and this season winning the National Championship.



