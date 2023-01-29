Michigan suffered its second consecutive loss for the first time of the season on Thursday night as it fell to Maryland in College Park. The Wolverines were tested with what was thought to be an easy "get right" game, and it was exactly that.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3RhbCB0ZWFtIGVmZm9ydCB0b2RheSB0byBnZXQgdGhlIHJvYWQg ZHViPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmx1 ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1IzUjZYSmhjcmEiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9SM1I2WEpoY3JhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFdv bWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAdW1pY2h3YmJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2h3YmJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTk4MTI2 MzM2NjU4MzkxMDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyOSwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia combined for 42 points, and the two leaders outscored Minnesota on their own as Michigan cruised to a 77-41 victory.

Nothing was new in this game, as Phelia and Brown set the tone early with a combined 15 points in the first quarter. They combined to shoot 7-12 from the floor, and neither one of the two studs made their way to the bench in the first quarter.

With 1:28 remaining in the first quarter, Brown scored her 1,000th point at the free throw line after and and-one layup.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIDEsMDAwIGF0IE1pY2hpZ2FuLCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xlaWdoYTMyYnJvd24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGxlaWdoYTMyYnJvd248L2E+ITxicj48YnI+TEIgcmVhY2hl ZCB0aGUgbWFyayBpbiA2MyBnYW1lcyAtIG1ha2luZyBoZXIgdGhlIDR0aC1m YXN0ZXN0IFdvbHZlcmluZSB0byBnZXQgdGhlcmU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vTzBaSmg0M3RoeCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL08wWkpoNDN0aHg8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gV29tZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwg KEB1bWljaHdiYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91 bWljaHdiYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYxOTc5MTk0MTIwOTgzNzU3Mj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The scoring was more evenly distributed in the second quarter, and although Michigan scored only 15 second-quarter points, Minnesota struggled on the offensive end of the floor and the Wolverines enjoyed a 34-23 lead going into halftime.

Michigan came out of the locker room on fire in the third quarter. Phelia, Brown and Greta Kampschroeder all finished with at least five points, and Michigan's lead grew to 31 points heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter, as the game's outcome had already been determined. The Golden Gophers were unable to make up any ground, and Michigan walked out of the barn with a 36-point victory.

Late in the fourth quarter, junior forward Whiney Sollom checked into the game, and she scored her first points of the season on a layup with 1:45 to play.

With the win, Michigan improves to 17-5 overall and 7-4 in the Big Ten. Kim Barnes Arico's squad will head back to Ann Arbor as it prepares for the Big Ten's biggest surprise of the season, the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Under first-year head coach Shauna Green, Illinois has impressed many and has made some noise near the top of the Big Ten standings. The Fighting Illini are currently 16-5 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten.