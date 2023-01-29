Brown scores 1,000th point as a Wolverine, Michigan dominates Minnesota
Michigan suffered its second consecutive loss for the first time of the season on Thursday night as it fell to Maryland in College Park. The Wolverines were tested with what was thought to be an easy "get right" game, and it was exactly that.
Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia combined for 42 points, and the two leaders outscored Minnesota on their own as Michigan cruised to a 77-41 victory.
Nothing was new in this game, as Phelia and Brown set the tone early with a combined 15 points in the first quarter. They combined to shoot 7-12 from the floor, and neither one of the two studs made their way to the bench in the first quarter.
With 1:28 remaining in the first quarter, Brown scored her 1,000th point at the free throw line after and and-one layup.
The scoring was more evenly distributed in the second quarter, and although Michigan scored only 15 second-quarter points, Minnesota struggled on the offensive end of the floor and the Wolverines enjoyed a 34-23 lead going into halftime.
Michigan came out of the locker room on fire in the third quarter. Phelia, Brown and Greta Kampschroeder all finished with at least five points, and Michigan's lead grew to 31 points heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter, as the game's outcome had already been determined. The Golden Gophers were unable to make up any ground, and Michigan walked out of the barn with a 36-point victory.
Late in the fourth quarter, junior forward Whiney Sollom checked into the game, and she scored her first points of the season on a layup with 1:45 to play.
With the win, Michigan improves to 17-5 overall and 7-4 in the Big Ten. Kim Barnes Arico's squad will head back to Ann Arbor as it prepares for the Big Ten's biggest surprise of the season, the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Under first-year head coach Shauna Green, Illinois has impressed many and has made some noise near the top of the Big Ten standings. The Fighting Illini are currently 16-5 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten.
The game is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. from Crisler on Thursday, Feb. 2.
