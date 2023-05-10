The NBA Draft Combine will feature two Wolverines this year as sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and freshman guard Jett Howard were listed as part of the 78 total prospects who will be in attendance. The combine will run from May 15th through May 21st.

Bufkin averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in his sophomore season, which was a large step up from his freshman campaign. Howard posted similar numbers of 14.2 points, nearly 3 rebounds, and 2 assists on 41% from the floor.

Both players opted to forgo their remaining eligibility and turn professional shortly after Michigan's season ended, which could end up paying off as both players are currently projected to be first-round picks by multiple different websites.

The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22, 2023.