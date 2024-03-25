Michigan running back Donovan Edwards didn't realize how far he'd be set back after missing spring last year due to injury.

With a sophomore campaign plagued with injury, he was able to get through last season unscathed but the time off made him feel like his game was set back and, in turn, he was late to turn the switch on.

When that switch was on, he made it count, putting in big performances in big moments when it counted the most.

Now, heading into his senior season, Edwards is full-go in spring and ready to lead the running back room. He's put on weight and feels like his game is exactly where it needs to be at this point in time.

“I think that last year, spring ball, not being able to participate set me back tremendously,” Edwards said. “What spring ball is about is being able to get your confidence, being able to get a feel for the game, and I wasn’t able to get there last year. Coming up with knee surgery, I didn’t start practicing again until August, and I was still having other issues within my body that I’m still working through today.

“When you’re not feeling good — now I feel great. I feel like my cuts are looking better. I’m playing better — the speed is back and the speed is where it needs to be. I put on 14 more pounds. So being able to stay healthy all last year and to be able to participate in spring ball right now is continuing to boost my confidence.”

Edwards said he played at 200 pounds last season and is now up to 214 and credited consistency with his nutrition and workout regiment to stay on course and be in a good place physically.

This time last season, Edwards would tell anyone that would listen that he wanted to be a first-round draft pick in this upcoming draft. While that didn't work out that way, his confidence is still high

He is using the adversity he's faced as fuel.

"I’m praying that everything is happening for me because all it’s going to do is just continue to push me as a player and as a man, you know?" Edwards said. "I can’t sit up here and say that I haven’t faced adversity because I have. Whether the adversity has made me a man and adversity is gonna make me a better football player. So I’m still confident that — don’t mistake my confidence for arrogance, but I’m confident within myself and my abilities and my capabilities. So, my obligation is to just continue to bring everybody else up with me, because as long as we can do that, we will be successful.