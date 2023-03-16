Michigan junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy walked up to the lectern to meet with the media noticeably bigger. Outside of working on every facet of his game, overhauling his body this offseason has also been a priority for him as well.

While the gains have been noticeable, it's even significant enough of an impact when put into words, too.

"I was playing at 193 last year and now I'm around 207, 205, fluctuating in that range," McCarthy said. "Herb definitely did a good job and so did outside influences, for sure.It's just helping with my growth. Bigger, stronger, faster. Every single year just trying to improve those areas of my game. I don't know how it's going to improve it but I know it's going to get better."

McCarthy enters the spring in a different frame of mind. Not only is he one of the leaders of the offense, but he's also the clear starter moving forward with Jim Harbaugh acknowledging the obvious that this was his team to lead.

Outside of the depth chart, McCarthy also enters this cycle with his health, too.

Missing a good portion of the spring with a shoulder injury last year, those woes and fears of rehab are behind him.

Now, he can focus on doing what he does best this spring.

"It's been absolutely amazing," McCarthy said. "Just effortless. It feels like everything is in harmony. Being able to be solidified as the guy, it's a complete honor. I'm happy that I've worked to get that position. It's just been so much easier to be on the same page with the guys that I know I'm going to throw to coming this season. Just to build up the chemistry has been amazing. Definitely, this spring has been great."