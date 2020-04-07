Buy Or Sell: Austin Davis Will Begin Next Season As U-M's Starting Center
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will have a new starter at center next season in the wake of Jon Teske's graduation, after the 7-1 Ohioan manned the starting spot each of the last two years.
Who Teske's successor will be remains unclear, however, with rising fifth-year senior Austin Davis slated to be on the only center on Michigan's roster who has been consistently productive in the past.
Though Davis thrived as Teske's backup last season, many have wondered whether he is up to the challenge of taking on a starting role, or if one of the team's younger big men would be better suited for it.
TheWolverine's Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie debate in this offseason's second installment of "Buy or Sell."
Sell: By Clayton Sayfie
Juwan Howard inviting Austin Davis back for a fifth season at U-M came as a surprise. Many believed — especially given the scholarship numbers — that Davis would move on and grad transfer somewhere he could make more of an impact.
Davis excelled in his limited role this past season. One could argue he was better at his specific role than any other player on the team was at theirs. But, that role was to come off the bench for 10.7 minutes per game, not to start and play 25-plus minutes.
Davis has only ever played more than 15 minutes in a game once in his career. He’s efficient, averaging 18.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per 40 minutes last season, but as the volume goes up, so will the chance for his flaws to be exposed throughout a given game.
Davis was U-M’s best back-to-the-basket threat on offense last season, but he also had his limitations. He cannot stretch the floor on offense, and he struggles to defend bigs that can do so on the other end.
He battles underneath defensively, but all too often was not able to hang with opposing centers that could pick-and-pop. I believe Davis will have a similar role next season as he did last season.
None of this is to downplay the key contributions he has made and will make in the future, but to show there may be better options for the bulk of the minutes at center. Now, I can’t just list reasons why Davis himself won’t be the starting center next season without listing other options.
We’ll start with the most veteran alternative, soon-to-be junior forward Colin Castleton. He was passed over by Davis early in the year as the first big off the bench to spell Jon Teske, but he should continue his improvement as a veteran player and seize the added responsibility.
Castleton is more versatile than Davis, with the ability to step out and hit mid-range jumpers and guard the perimeter at a higher level. His athleticism and longer frame give him the edge, especially if he adds some strength this offseason.
Next, it’s incoming freshman center Hunter Dickinson, the highly-touted big man out of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha. Dickinson has shown the ability to rise to the occasion, one example being scoring 28 points on the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2020 class, USC center pledge Evan Mobley, back in January.
He will need to be attached at the hip with strength coach Jon Sanderson to add some strength and size, but he has the tools and skills — including the ability to score at all three levels — to be a star at U-M down the road and a contributor right away.
I believe both Castleton and Dickinson have a better chance than Davis of starting at the center spot (with power forward commit Isaiah Todd the dark horse to shift down to center if he signs), due to their skills and the athleticism that Howard is looking for out of the position.
Brandon Johns could shift down and give some minutes at center, as well, but Howard hasn’t shown the desire to do that for more than short stretches. Davis will still be a nice veteran piece to an otherwise young front court, especially if junior forward Isaiah Livers stays in the NBA Draft.
Buy: By Austin Fox
The case could be made that center is the most difficult position to project on Michigan’s entire roster next year, despite the fact that we don’t even know if Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher and/or an incoming transfer point guard will be a part of U-M’s backcourt.
Predicting who the Wolverines’ starting center will be is complicated because there will be a minimum of three players who could realistically win the job, in Castleton, Davis and Dickinson.
Davis is the most experienced of the bunch, having emerged last year as a redshirt junior when he averaged 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.6 minutes of action per game, while shooting an incredible 69.3 percent from the field (he didn’t have enough attempts to qualify in the national standings, but if he would have, his 69.3 shooting percentage would’ve been the second best in the country behind Kansas redshirt junior center Udoka Azubuike’s 74.7).
Will Howard choose to continue bringing Davis off the bench, though, and keep him in the role he served so well last year? It’s also fair to wonder if the Onsted, Mich., native can handle expanded minutes, seeing as how stamina was an issue for him at times last season.
Castleton remains an even bigger question mark, however, after playing just 7.8 minutes per game in 2019-20 and not exactly making the freshman-to-sophomore leap many were hoping for.
It wouldn’t be fair to write him off yet, however, and he’ll likely have to play a role next year in the frontcourt (out of necessity). Dickinson, finally, is the wild card here. How ready he is to produce as a freshman could go a long way in determining how successful Michigan is as a whole, with the nation’s No. 34 overall player (he is currently rated as the second best four-star in the country) possessing the ability to elevate the team’s frontcourt immensely.
Others, however, have deemed him as a bit more of a project and a player who will take some time to develop before producing consistently, which is why we’re tabbing Davis to be Michigan’s opening game starter (basically by default).
Davis is far and away the most experienced of the trio, and is in some ways the ‘safe pick’ to earn the starting job come November. We don’t expect him to receive substantially more minutes than the other two early on, and fully anticipate Castleton and Dickinson to see action as well.
It’s also important to note that even though Davis may be the starter to open the year, it would not surprise to see someone else take over that role as the season goes on, with Dickinson being the most likely candidate.
Assuming the 7-1 freshman progresses as he learns Howard’s system and gets accustomed to the college game, it’s feasible to envision him taking a path similar to the one Mitch McGary took as a freshman in 2012-13, when he came off the bench for the majority of the season before earning his first starting nod in mid-February and then the final six games of the year.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook