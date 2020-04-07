The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will have a new starter at center next season in the wake of Jon Teske's graduation, after the 7-1 Ohioan manned the starting spot each of the last two years. Who Teske's successor will be remains unclear, however, with rising fifth-year senior Austin Davis slated to be on the only center on Michigan's roster who has been consistently productive in the past. Though Davis thrived as Teske's backup last season, many have wondered whether he is up to the challenge of taking on a starting role, or if one of the team's younger big men would be better suited for it. TheWolverine's Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie debate in this offseason's second installment of "Buy or Sell."

Michigan Wolverines basketball redshirt junior center Austin Davis played in 24 of the team's 31 games this past season. (AP Images)

Sell: By Clayton Sayfie

Juwan Howard inviting Austin Davis back for a fifth season at U-M came as a surprise. Many believed — especially given the scholarship numbers — that Davis would move on and grad transfer somewhere he could make more of an impact. Davis excelled in his limited role this past season. One could argue he was better at his specific role than any other player on the team was at theirs. But, that role was to come off the bench for 10.7 minutes per game, not to start and play 25-plus minutes. Davis has only ever played more than 15 minutes in a game once in his career. He’s efficient, averaging 18.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per 40 minutes last season, but as the volume goes up, so will the chance for his flaws to be exposed throughout a given game. Davis was U-M’s best back-to-the-basket threat on offense last season, but he also had his limitations. He cannot stretch the floor on offense, and he struggles to defend bigs that can do so on the other end. He battles underneath defensively, but all too often was not able to hang with opposing centers that could pick-and-pop. I believe Davis will have a similar role next season as he did last season. None of this is to downplay the key contributions he has made and will make in the future, but to show there may be better options for the bulk of the minutes at center. Now, I can’t just list reasons why Davis himself won’t be the starting center next season without listing other options. We’ll start with the most veteran alternative, soon-to-be junior forward Colin Castleton. He was passed over by Davis early in the year as the first big off the bench to spell Jon Teske, but he should continue his improvement as a veteran player and seize the added responsibility. Castleton is more versatile than Davis, with the ability to step out and hit mid-range jumpers and guard the perimeter at a higher level. His athleticism and longer frame give him the edge, especially if he adds some strength this offseason. Next, it’s incoming freshman center Hunter Dickinson, the highly-touted big man out of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha. Dickinson has shown the ability to rise to the occasion, one example being scoring 28 points on the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2020 class, USC center pledge Evan Mobley, back in January. He will need to be attached at the hip with strength coach Jon Sanderson to add some strength and size, but he has the tools and skills — including the ability to score at all three levels — to be a star at U-M down the road and a contributor right away. I believe both Castleton and Dickinson have a better chance than Davis of starting at the center spot (with power forward commit Isaiah Todd the dark horse to shift down to center if he signs), due to their skills and the athleticism that Howard is looking for out of the position. Brandon Johns could shift down and give some minutes at center, as well, but Howard hasn’t shown the desire to do that for more than short stretches. Davis will still be a nice veteran piece to an otherwise young front court, especially if junior forward Isaiah Livers stays in the NBA Draft.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Buy: By Austin Fox