TheWolverine

With several outstanding defensive ends having departed the Big Ten following last season (Ohio State's Chase Young, Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos, etc.), is Michigan's tandem set to be the best the conference has to offer in 2020?

Defensive end is one of the strongest starting position units on the Michigan Wolverines' entire football team in 2020, thanks to the return of senior Kwity Paye and junior Aidan Hutchinson.

Michigan's top competition for the best defensive end tandem in the Big Ten unsurprisingly comes from Ohio State, who will once again have a wealth of talent at its disposal.

Fifth-year senior Jonathan Cooper, juniors Tyler Friday and Tyreke Smith, and sophomore Zach Harrison are the top contenders for starting jobs for OSU, but none of them possess the past production that Paye and Hutchinson have.

Believe it or not, Purdue's duo of sophomore George Karlaftis and senior Derrick Barnes may actually be the next best defensive end tandem the league has to offer, especially after the former racked up 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season as a freshman.

Barnes held up his end of the bargain nicely in 2019 as well, finishing with 11 stops behind the line of scrimmage and 7.5 quarterback takedowns. The likely Penn State starting unit of fifth-year senior Shaka Toney and redshirt sophomore Jayson Oweh appears to be the only other defensive end tandem in the conference that belongs in this conversation, with Toney having racked up eight tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last year, and Oweh five of each.

There's no question both Ohio State and Penn State have better depth at defensive end than Michigan does, but when discussing solely starting duos, U-M's is the best. Hutchinson and Paye not only compiled a combined 22.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks last season, but were also incredibly durable and seldom came off the field.

Michael Danna's 394 snaps were the third-most among U-M's defensive ends in 2019, but were 244 fewer than the 638 that Paye played (Hutchinson saw 746). Depth at the spot will be a concern for the Maize and Blue, with the top backups — redshirt junior Luiji Vilain, redshirt freshman David Ojabo, redshirt sophomore Taylor Upshaw, etc. — having seldom seen the field before.

The lack of proven depth can be minimized, however, if Hutchinson and Paye show the same kind of durability they displayed last season. If one of the aforementioned backups steps up and turns into a consistent contributor, it could also allow the starting duo to take longer breathers (a luxury they seldom had last year) and as a result make them more effective on the field.