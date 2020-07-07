Buy Or Sell: Hutchinson & Paye Make Up The Best DE Tandem In The Big Ten
Defensive end is one of the strongest starting position units on the Michigan Wolverines' entire football team in 2020, thanks to the return of senior Kwity Paye and junior Aidan Hutchinson.
With several outstanding defensive ends having departed the Big Ten following last season (Ohio State's Chase Young, Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos, etc.), is Michigan's tandem set to be the best the conference has to offer in 2020?
TheWolverine's Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie provide their takes below.
Austin Fox — Buy
Michigan's top competition for the best defensive end tandem in the Big Ten unsurprisingly comes from Ohio State, who will once again have a wealth of talent at its disposal.
Fifth-year senior Jonathan Cooper, juniors Tyler Friday and Tyreke Smith, and sophomore Zach Harrison are the top contenders for starting jobs for OSU, but none of them possess the past production that Paye and Hutchinson have.
Believe it or not, Purdue's duo of sophomore George Karlaftis and senior Derrick Barnes may actually be the next best defensive end tandem the league has to offer, especially after the former racked up 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season as a freshman.
Barnes held up his end of the bargain nicely in 2019 as well, finishing with 11 stops behind the line of scrimmage and 7.5 quarterback takedowns. The likely Penn State starting unit of fifth-year senior Shaka Toney and redshirt sophomore Jayson Oweh appears to be the only other defensive end tandem in the conference that belongs in this conversation, with Toney having racked up eight tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last year, and Oweh five of each.
There's no question both Ohio State and Penn State have better depth at defensive end than Michigan does, but when discussing solely starting duos, U-M's is the best. Hutchinson and Paye not only compiled a combined 22.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks last season, but were also incredibly durable and seldom came off the field.
Michael Danna's 394 snaps were the third-most among U-M's defensive ends in 2019, but were 244 fewer than the 638 that Paye played (Hutchinson saw 746). Depth at the spot will be a concern for the Maize and Blue, with the top backups — redshirt junior Luiji Vilain, redshirt freshman David Ojabo, redshirt sophomore Taylor Upshaw, etc. — having seldom seen the field before.
The lack of proven depth can be minimized, however, if Hutchinson and Paye show the same kind of durability they displayed last season. If one of the aforementioned backups steps up and turns into a consistent contributor, it could also allow the starting duo to take longer breathers (a luxury they seldom had last year) and as a result make them more effective on the field.
Clayton Sayfie — Buy
There’s no Chase Young in the Big Ten this season. If he was back for a senior season at Ohio State, it would be nearly impossible to not peg him and whoever starts opposite him as the best defensive end duo in the conference.
Alas, he’s a Washington Redskin, making this a legitimate discussion as to who has the best starting defensive ends. Weeks back, we said Michigan has the best defense in the league entering 2020, and its ends — Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye — are a big reason for that.
The self-dubbed “Salt and Pepper” combo combined for 23 tackles for loss and 11 sacks last season, while being the perfect complement to each other’s game. Those numbers will likely be up again, and though there’s competition for the top duo spot in the conference, it’s a safe bet to say the Wolverines hold the edge heading into the season.
Purdue would check in next, having the two top returners in the conference in sacks from 2019 — Derrick Barnes and George Karlaftis (tied with 7.5). They brought down the quarterback more than Hutchinson and Paye, but didn’t have the type of impact that the latter two did while leading the No. 11 defense (total defense) in the country a season ago.
Here’s the rankings for the top-four defensive end duos in the Big Ten:
• Michigan (Hutchinson and Paye)
• Purdue (Barnes and Karlaftis)
• Penn State (Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney)
• Ohio State (Jonathan Cooper and Zach Harrison)
