TheWolverine

Will either of them reach 1,000 yards, however, in a Maize and Blue offense that began to air it out last November at a higher rate than what fans were used to seeing under head coach Jim Harbaugh ?

Michigan Wolverines football wideout Ronnie Bell reeled in 758 yards last year and Nico Collins 729, and each of them will be expected to expand on those numbers in 2020 as grizzled veterans.

One would like to believe a receiver with the talent and skill Nico Collins possesses would be able to reach the 1,000-yard milestone in receiving yards for his senior season.

Or Ronnie Bell, who actually led the team in receptions and yards receiving in 2019. But, you dive into the numbers and realize only 10 pass catchers in Michigan history have accomplished the feat (Braylon Edwards did it three times and David Terrell did twice).

Desmond Howard actually came up 15 yards shy of the mark in his Heisman Trophy season back in 1991, though he did pass the milestone the year prior in 1990. Offenses have been modernized, meaning more passes are being thrown, which in turn would help a receiver’s case.

Collins, especially, appears to have almost as much ability as anybody, so why wouldn’t he go off for 1,000-plus yards in 2020? Well, first, even though the Wolverines now run a spread offense under coordinator Josh Gattis, they are a balanced attack.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has never coached a team that threw the ball more than it ran. Even with Gattis calling plays, Michigan passed only 43.6 percent of the time last season.

There’s reason to believe that number will increase in 2020, due to the fact that Michigan actually passed more than it ran in the last five games of last season, which coincided with an uptick in offensive production.

But will that be enough to allow Collins or someone else to gain the elusive 1,000 yards? Maybe, but probably not. A new starting quarterback — likely either Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton — would have to be firing on all cylinders from the opener through the end of the season to have a good chance at the feat.

Whoever wins the QB job would also have to receive adequate protection all season long from an offensive line replacing four starters. There were 43 1,000-yard receivers in college football last season.

Two of which — Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson — were from the national champion LSU Tigers, showing how elite pass catchers can lead a team to high levels of success.

But, a closer look finds that 30 of those 43 1,000-yard receivers played on teams that finished the season unranked. The point is, while it’s important to have that kind of productivity out of your receivers, it’s not required to have a successful season.

It’s much more important to have multiple weapons out wide, which Michigan does, while also having a steady run game, which the Wolverines should have with a stable of backs returning.

It’s unlikely one receiver gets enough targets to attain the achievement. It’s not to say Collins, Bell or any of the wideouts can’t do what just 10 others have done in program history, but it’s to point out the unlikeliness of it occurring, while also acknowledging that the lack of a 1,000-yard receiver doesn’t mean Michigan won’t have plenty of victories.

Still expect at least one, maybe two, Michigan wideouts to go for 850-plus yards receiving.