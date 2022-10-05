Michigan's secondary has been the strength of the defense early in the season. Not a shocking development in year 2 of Steve Clinkscale and with new Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter's background in the defensive backfield. Pass coverage as a whole by the defense has been not only solid but consistent. According to Pro Football Focus, Michigan had a remarkably similar pass coverage rating in each of its first 4 games. Against Iowa, Michigan seemed to struggle.

Pass Coverage Rating by Game Opponent Pass Coverage Rating Colorado State 81.6 Hawaii 82.8 UConn 81.7 Maryland 81.4 Iowa 49.0

Not to pick on the Iowa offense, but it has been awful this season. Against Michigan, Spencer Petras was able to find some success going 21/31 for 246 yards and a touchdown. The yardage was a season-high for Petras, who topped 200 yards for the first time this season. Some defenders had a worse game than others, but overall there weren't a lot of strong performances anywhere in the Michigan defense when it came to coverage.

Defense Catch Chart Player Targets Receptions Yards Coverage Rating Junior Colson 6 6 84 39.9 Mike Sainristil 5 3 49 32.5 Gemon Green 4 2 36 63.8 DJ Turner 4 1 19 53.4 Will Johnson 3 3 26 57.7

I'll be honest, I dug deeper into forced incompletions and other metrics trying to figure out why DJ Turner was rated below Gemon Green and I'm not 100% sure why. In most games, I think you'll take 3/8 for 55 yards from your two outside corners. Will Johnson gave up 3 receptions while he was in coverage, but did hold the yardage to only 26. The corners did not give up a touchdown and gave up three first downs. This felt like the first game where you missed Daxton Hill. Mike Sainristil has been awesome in switching to defense this year, but his pass coverage has been consistently below the other 3 cornerbacks. He got picked on a little in this one with slot receiver Nico Ragaini. All three of Sainristil's receptions were to Ragaini and one of the non-receptions was a straight drop by the slot receiver. Where the Hawkeyes really thrived was with the tight ends. Getting 9 yards per attempt when targeting Sam Laporta and Luke Lachey, which is quite an improvement of Petras' season average of 6.1 YPA.

Iowa Tight End Production vs Michigan Column 1 Target Reception Yards First Down TD Sam Laporta 7 5 24 1 0 Luke Lachey 5 4 84 4 1