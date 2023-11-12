With many questioning the ability and power of its run game, the Wolverines found their stars again, with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards carrying Michigan to a 24-15 victory over Penn State.

It wasn't quite the 401 yards from Michigan's win last season, but Corum and Edwards each looked more like the 2021 versions of themselves. Much of it has been about opportunity.

Due to many factors, the Michigan run game hasn't been used as much. Despite a significant drop in carries, Corum still leads the nation with 18 rushing touchdowns. Saturday against Penn State, Corum got those big game carries, 26 rushes for 145 yards, both season highs. Edwards too, showed flashes, with two 22-yard runs, including a touchdown on a gutsy 3rd and 11 call. Playcalling when it came to the run game would be a theme of the day.

Michigan called one pass play in the second half, and it didn't count as an attempt because the result was a pass interference. There were 30 straight run plays in the second half. For some, it felt more like Michigan of 2021. Others said it even felt like a game from the 1940's. Whatever time it was reminiscent of, it was Blake Corum at his best. One of the most iconic games of a future Michigan legend's career.

And this strong performance has Corum even closer to becoming one of the all-time legends in Michigan Football history.

For the season, Corum's 18 touchdowns ties him with himself last season, Chris Perry (2003) and Anthony Thomas (2000). Only Ron Johnson (1968) with 19 and Hassan Haskins (2021) with 20, stand in front of him for the record. His 36 touchdowns in the last two seasons pass Thomas (1999-00) for most touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

When it comes to his career, Corum's touchdown streak saw him surpass Michigan rushing legends and current Michigan coaches Mike Hart and Denard Robinson, as well as former Michigan coach Tyrone Wheatley. Corum now sits in second place all-time with 49 touchdowns. He needs six more to tie Anthony Thomas with 55 for the most all-time.

In terms of yards, Corum now has 794 this season. While it is unlikely he catches his season total of 1,463 last year, Corum only needs 206 yards to notch another 1,000-yard rushing season. It would be the third straight season Michigan had a 1,000-yard rusher, and Corum would be the first player with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Robinson (2010-12) and Hart (2006-07).

Corum's career rushing yards of 3,286 currently have him ranked 9th all-time. Rob Lytle is next with 3,307 followed by Chris Perry 3,696.

Depending on who you ask, if you are looking for a list of the greatest running backs of all time in Michigan Football history, you will get something that likely consists of Tyrone Wheatley, Mike Hart, Anthony Thomas, Ron Johnson, Chris Perry, and even a Tim Biakabatuka. Where Corum fits on the list, we won't know until the season's end. But with Corum showing up in big games, as he did against Penn State Saturday, and a team hoping to make a National Championship run, Corum has the potential to not only etch his name among legends but to surpass them and become one of the all-time greats in Michigan history.