The Michigan Wolverines' football passing attack has performed at an elite level each of the last two weeks, with senior quarterback Shea Patterson leading the charge. He first carved up Michigan State for 384 yards and four touchdown in U-M's 44-10 beatdown of the Spartans on Nov. 16, and then followed it up by compiling 366 yards and five scores last weekend in the Wolverines' 39-14 win at Indiana.

The Maize and Blue's hopes of defeating an undefeated 11-0 Ohio State squad this Saturday in Ann Arbor may once again rest on Patterson's shoulders and the suddenly high-powered Michigan passing attack. Not only were the senior's performances against Michigan State and Indiana among the best of the Jim Harbaugh era (since 2015), but they rank as some of the best in the 140-year football history of the school (though it should be noted the forward pass did not become legal in collegiate football until 1906).

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson has compiled a 21-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year. (AP Images)

Patterson's 384 yards against the Spartans were the fifth most in a game in school history, and were 99 more yards than any Wolverine quarterback had ever compiled against the Green and White (current New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady had held the previous record, with 285 in 1999).

The senior's four scoring tosses against Michigan State also made him just the 16th quarterback ever at U-M to accumulate at least four TD passes in a single game. Patterson then became the first Wolverine field general to throw four or more scores in back-to-back outings when he racked up five against the Hoosiers, with the latter statistic standing as the second most in a single contest ever at Michigan.

Quarterbacks Who Have Thrown Four Or More Touchdowns In A Game In Michigan History TD Passes Quarterback Season (Game) 6 Jake Rudock 2015 (at Indiana) 5 Shea Patterson 2019 (at Indiana) 4 Tom Brady 1999 (vs. Alabama) 4 Todd Collins 1992 (Houston) 4 Scott Dreisbach 1996 (Michigan State) 4 Devin Gardner 2013 (Notre Dame, Ohio State) 4 Elvis Grbac 1990 (vs. Ole Miss) 1991 (Florida State) 1992 (Minnesota) 4 Brian Griese 1995 (Minnesota) 4 Chad Henne 2004 (Michigan State, vs. Texas) 2007 (at Michigan State) 4 Drew Henson 2000 (at Northwestern) 4 John Navarre 2000 (Bowling Green) 2002 (Western Michigan, at Illinois) 4 Shea Patterson 2019 (Michigan State) 4 Denard Robinson 2011 (Notre Dame) 4 Steve Smith 1983 (Purdue) 4 Wilton Speight 2016 (UCF) 4 Michael Taylor 1989 (at Minnesota) 4 Chris Zurbrugg 1984 (at Purdue)

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Jake Rudock threw for 440 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in U-M's 48-41 double-overtime win at Indiana in 2015. (AP Images)

The 10 Best Single-Game Passing Performances in Michigan History Quarterback Yards Game (Season) Result 1. Devin Gardner 503 Indiana (2013) W, 63-47 2. Devin Gardner 451 Ohio State (2013) L, 42-41 3. Jake Rudock 440 at Indiana (2015) W, 48-41 4. John Navarre 389 at Iowa (2003) L, 30-27 5. Shea Patterson 384 Michigan State (2019) W, 44-10 6. Tom Brady 375 at Ohio State (1998) L, 31-16 7. Chad Henne 373 vs. Florida (2007) W, 41-35 8. Scott Dreisbach 372 Virginia (1995) W, 18-17 9. Tom Brady 369 vs. Alabama (1999) W, 35-34 10. Shea Patterson 366 at Indiana (2019) W, 39-14

Patterson and the Michigan passing attack will be facing the best secondary they have seen all season on Saturday, with Ohio State's pass defense ranking No. 1 in the country (only allowing 126.2 yards per game). OSU has held six of its 11 opponents to 128 passing yards or fewer, and hasn't allowed more than 218 in a game all year. Nine of the 11 offenses Ohio State has faced currently stand 60th nationally or lower in passing yards per outing, however, with five of the 11 ranking 110th or worse (out of 130 teams). At No. 50 overall (247.5 yards per tilt), Michigan's passing attack will statistically be the third best the Buckeyes have seen in 2019, behind Indiana at No. 14 and Florida Atlantic at No. 22. Most would agree the Maize and Blue's receiving group consists of better athletes than that of the Hoosiers or Owls, especially when considering how juniors Nico Collins (165 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (scoring grabs in three of his last four games), and sophomore Ronnie Bell (a career-high 150 yards in the MSU win) have been playing as of late. At 6-4, 222 pounds, Collins will have at least a three-inch advantage on whichever cornerback is covering him on Saturday, with OSU's primary corner trio of fifth-year senior Damon Arnette, junior Jeffrey Okudah and redshirt sophomore Shaun Wade all standing 6-1 or shorter. The Wolverines have finally begun to take advantage of Collins' mismatch abilities in recent weeks, targeting him an average of 6.2 times over his last five games (the junior was only targeted 4.2 times per outing through the season's first five affairs). Collins was thrown to seven times each against both Michigan State and Indiana, after being targeted more than five times in a game only once prior to the MSU showdown (nine in the Oct. 19 loss at Penn State).

By The Numbers: Ohio State At Michigan