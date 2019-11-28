By The Numbers: Key To Beating OSU May Rest On Patterson's Shoulders (Arm)
The Michigan Wolverines' football passing attack has performed at an elite level each of the last two weeks, with senior quarterback Shea Patterson leading the charge.
He first carved up Michigan State for 384 yards and four touchdown in U-M's 44-10 beatdown of the Spartans on Nov. 16, and then followed it up by compiling 366 yards and five scores last weekend in the Wolverines' 39-14 win at Indiana.
RELATED: Chris Balas on The Huge Show — November 25
RELATED: Bigger Bounce in U-M's Step This Week
The Maize and Blue's hopes of defeating an undefeated 11-0 Ohio State squad this Saturday in Ann Arbor may once again rest on Patterson's shoulders and the suddenly high-powered Michigan passing attack.
Not only were the senior's performances against Michigan State and Indiana among the best of the Jim Harbaugh era (since 2015), but they rank as some of the best in the 140-year football history of the school (though it should be noted the forward pass did not become legal in collegiate football until 1906).
Patterson's 384 yards against the Spartans were the fifth most in a game in school history, and were 99 more yards than any Wolverine quarterback had ever compiled against the Green and White (current New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady had held the previous record, with 285 in 1999).
The senior's four scoring tosses against Michigan State also made him just the 16th quarterback ever at U-M to accumulate at least four TD passes in a single game.
Patterson then became the first Wolverine field general to throw four or more scores in back-to-back outings when he racked up five against the Hoosiers, with the latter statistic standing as the second most in a single contest ever at Michigan.
|TD Passes
|Quarterback
|Season (Game)
|
6
|
Jake Rudock
|
2015 (at Indiana)
|
5
|
Shea Patterson
|
2019 (at Indiana)
|
4
|
Tom Brady
|
1999 (vs. Alabama)
|
4
|
Todd Collins
|
1992 (Houston)
|
4
|
Scott Dreisbach
|
1996 (Michigan State)
|
4
|
Devin Gardner
|
2013 (Notre Dame, Ohio State)
|
4
|
Elvis Grbac
|
1990 (vs. Ole Miss)
1991 (Florida State)
1992 (Minnesota)
|
4
|
Brian Griese
|
1995 (Minnesota)
|
4
|
Chad Henne
|
2004 (Michigan State, vs. Texas)
2007 (at Michigan State)
|
4
|
Drew Henson
|
2000 (at Northwestern)
|
4
|
John Navarre
|
2000 (Bowling Green)
2002 (Western Michigan, at Illinois)
|
4
|
Shea Patterson
|
2019 (Michigan State)
|
4
|
Denard Robinson
|
2011 (Notre Dame)
|
4
|
Steve Smith
|
1983 (Purdue)
|
4
|
Wilton Speight
|
2016 (UCF)
|
4
|
Michael Taylor
|
1989 (at Minnesota)
|
4
|
Chris Zurbrugg
|
1984 (at Purdue)
|Quarterback
|Yards
|Game (Season)
|Result
|
1. Devin Gardner
|
503
|
Indiana (2013)
|
W, 63-47
|
2. Devin Gardner
|
451
|
Ohio State (2013)
|
L, 42-41
|
3. Jake Rudock
|
440
|
at Indiana (2015)
|
W, 48-41
|
4. John Navarre
|
389
|
at Iowa (2003)
|
L, 30-27
|
5. Shea Patterson
|
384
|
Michigan State (2019)
|
W, 44-10
|
6. Tom Brady
|
375
|
at Ohio State (1998)
|
L, 31-16
|
7. Chad Henne
|
373
|
vs. Florida (2007)
|
W, 41-35
|
8. Scott Dreisbach
|
372
|
Virginia (1995)
|
W, 18-17
|
9. Tom Brady
|
369
|
vs. Alabama (1999)
|
W, 35-34
|
10. Shea Patterson
|
366
|
at Indiana (2019)
|
W, 39-14
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)
Patterson and the Michigan passing attack will be facing the best secondary they have seen all season on Saturday, with Ohio State's pass defense ranking No. 1 in the country (only allowing 126.2 yards per game).
OSU has held six of its 11 opponents to 128 passing yards or fewer, and hasn't allowed more than 218 in a game all year.
Nine of the 11 offenses Ohio State has faced currently stand 60th nationally or lower in passing yards per outing, however, with five of the 11 ranking 110th or worse (out of 130 teams).
At No. 50 overall (247.5 yards per tilt), Michigan's passing attack will statistically be the third best the Buckeyes have seen in 2019, behind Indiana at No. 14 and Florida Atlantic at No. 22.
Most would agree the Maize and Blue's receiving group consists of better athletes than that of the Hoosiers or Owls, especially when considering how juniors Nico Collins (165 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (scoring grabs in three of his last four games), and sophomore Ronnie Bell (a career-high 150 yards in the MSU win) have been playing as of late.
At 6-4, 222 pounds, Collins will have at least a three-inch advantage on whichever cornerback is covering him on Saturday, with OSU's primary corner trio of fifth-year senior Damon Arnette, junior Jeffrey Okudah and redshirt sophomore Shaun Wade all standing 6-1 or shorter.
The Wolverines have finally begun to take advantage of Collins' mismatch abilities in recent weeks, targeting him an average of 6.2 times over his last five games (the junior was only targeted 4.2 times per outing through the season's first five affairs).
Collins was thrown to seven times each against both Michigan State and Indiana, after being targeted more than five times in a game only once prior to the MSU showdown (nine in the Oct. 19 loss at Penn State).
By The Numbers: Ohio State At Michigan
1st Touchdown catch for Bell on Saturday since the Oct. 6 win over Maryland last season. The sophomore endured a string of 17 straight tilts without a TD grab despite entering that game as the team's leading receiver.
4 Of the last eight games in the Ohio State rivalry have been decided by six points or fewer, dating back to 2011. Michigan holds just a 1-3 record in those contests, however, pulling out a 40-34 triumph in 2011. Its three narrow setbacks occurred in 2012 (26-21), 2013 (42-41) and 2016 (30-27).
11-Point margin of victory for OSU over Penn State last Saturday (28-17), which was the closest game the Buckeyes had played all year. Prior to the win, Ohio State's closest triumphs had been by 24 points (34-10 over MSU and 45-21 over Florida Atlantic).
13-Game winning streak for U-M in Ann Arbor, dating back to the Nov. 25, 2017 loss to Ohio State. Only two of those 13 home victories have been decided by fewer than 11 points (the 24-21 triumph over Army on Sept. 7 and the 10-3 win over Iowa on Oct. 5). The Maize and Blue are 30-4 overall at home under Harbaugh.
20.9 Yards per catch for Collins this season, which is the best mark in the Big Ten and the eighth best in college football. The junior has averaged at least 21 yards per reception in five of the 10 games he has played in this year (missed the Oct. 12 victory at Illinois with injury).
23rd Time that Michigan and Ohio State will meet up as Associated Press top-10 clubs (OSU is currently ranked No. 2 and U-M is No. 10). The Buckeyes hold a slight 11-9-2 advantage in the first 22 such meetings, though the Wolverines have won seven of the last 10.
33-1 Touchdown-to-interception ratio for OSU sophomore quarterback Justin Fields this season, to go along with a 69.4 completion percentage. His 33 scoring tosses are tied with Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the third most in college football.
70 Percent chance of precipitation on Saturday in Ann Arbor, with forecasts calling for a rain/snow mix. High temperatures are expected to hit 38 degrees with maximum wind gusts anticipated to reach 13 miles-per-hour.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook