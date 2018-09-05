Ticker
By The Numbers: Michigan Football Has Been Dominant In Home Openers

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan's last home opening loss came in 2008 to Utah, 25-23.
Michigan Alumni Twitter Account

After U-M's disappointing 24-17 loss at Notre Dame last Saturday, the Wolverines will return home to face Western Michigan in what will be the first of seven games inside the Big House this season.

Despite rocky tenures from head coaches Rich Rodriguez (2008-10) and Brady Hoke (2011-14), the Maize and Blue have been incredibly successful in home openers over the last 20 years, posting a 17-3 record.

Michigan's Last 20 Home Openers
Year Opponent Result

2017

Cincinnati

W, 36-14

2016

Hawaii

W, 63-3

2015

Oregon State

W, 35-7

2014

Appalachian State

W, 52-14

2013

Central Michigan

W, 59-9

2012

Air Force

W, 31-25

2011

Western Michigan

W, 34-10

2010

Connecticut

W, 30-10

2009

Western Michigan

W, 31-7

2008

Utah

L, 25-23

2007

Appalachian State

L, 34-32

2006

Vanderbilt

W, 27-7

2005

Northern Illinois

W, 33-17

2004

Miami (Ohio)

W, 43-10

2003

Central Michigan

W, 45-7

2002

No. 11 Washington

W, 31-29

2001

Miami (Ohio)

W, 31-13

2000

Bowling Green

W, 42-7

1999

No. 16 Notre Dame

W, 26-22

1998

No. 19 Syracuse

L, 38-28
{{ article.author_name }}