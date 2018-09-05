By The Numbers: Michigan Football Has Been Dominant In Home Openers
After U-M's disappointing 24-17 loss at Notre Dame last Saturday, the Wolverines will return home to face Western Michigan in what will be the first of seven games inside the Big House this season.
Despite rocky tenures from head coaches Rich Rodriguez (2008-10) and Brady Hoke (2011-14), the Maize and Blue have been incredibly successful in home openers over the last 20 years, posting a 17-3 record.
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|
2017
|
Cincinnati
|
W, 36-14
|
2016
|
Hawaii
|
W, 63-3
|
2015
|
Oregon State
|
W, 35-7
|
2014
|
Appalachian State
|
W, 52-14
|
2013
|
Central Michigan
|
W, 59-9
|
2012
|
Air Force
|
W, 31-25
|
2011
|
Western Michigan
|
W, 34-10
|
2010
|
Connecticut
|
W, 30-10
|
2009
|
Western Michigan
|
W, 31-7
|
2008
|
Utah
|
L, 25-23
|
2007
|
Appalachian State
|
L, 34-32
|
2006
|
Vanderbilt
|
W, 27-7
|
2005
|
Northern Illinois
|
W, 33-17
|
2004
|
Miami (Ohio)
|
W, 43-10
|
2003
|
Central Michigan
|
W, 45-7
|
2002
|
No. 11 Washington
|
W, 31-29
|
2001
|
Miami (Ohio)
|
W, 31-13
|
2000
|
Bowling Green
|
W, 42-7
|
1999
|
No. 16 Notre Dame
|
W, 26-22
|
1998
|
No. 19 Syracuse
|
L, 38-28
