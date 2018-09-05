After U-M's disappointing 24-17 loss at Notre Dame last Saturday, the Wolverines will return home to face Western Michigan in what will be the first of seven games inside the Big House this season.

Despite rocky tenures from head coaches Rich Rodriguez (2008-10) and Brady Hoke (2011-14), the Maize and Blue have been incredibly successful in home openers over the last 20 years, posting a 17-3 record.