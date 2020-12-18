The early signing period has come and gone for the Michigan Wolverines' football program, with head coach Jim Harbaugh inking 20 prospects in the process. The Maize and Blue held the majority of the class intact during their tough 2-4 season, only losing two pledges Wednesday — Jacksonville Sandalwood four-star linebacker Branden Jennings and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville — while adding a key cog in West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star running back Donovan Edwards. When the dust had finally settled on the early signing period action around the nation, Michigan's haul sat at No. 12 in the country. Below are the stats and figures to know surrounding Harbaugh's entire 2021 recruiting class.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 49-22 record during his six years at U-M. (TheWolverine.com)

0 Five-stars signed for the second straight cycle, and for the third time in the last four years (defensive tackle Chris Hinton and safety Daxton Hill were the exceptions in 2019). In the six recruiting classes from 2012-17, U-M signed at least one five-star in five of those years (2015 was the exception). 1 Player reeled in from the state of Ohio, in Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star safety Rod Moore. After the Wolverines signed six prospects from Ohio in the 2019 class, they have only inked one in the past two cycles (they didn't sign any in 2019). 2 Of the top four players from the state of Michigan who signed with the Maize and Blue, in Edwards and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson four-star offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi. The former was rated as the No. 3 player in the state and the latter at No. 4. The top two in-state recruits were Belleville (Mich.) High four-star defensive tackle Damon Payne and Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler, respectively. Payne signed with Alabama and Spindler with Notre Dame. 2nd Best class in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State's, which ranks second nationally. The Maize and Blue signed either the No. 1 or No. 2 haul in the conference in 14 of the 19 years from 2002-20. The lone five exceptions were in 2006 (finished No. 3 in the Big Ten), 2011 (No. 3), 2014 (No. 4), 2015 (No. 8) and 2018 (No. 4).

4 Offensive linemen inked, which were more than any other position. Detroit Cass Tech four-star center Raheem Anderson, Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall four-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive guard Greg Crippen and El-Hadi were the four players signed along the front five. 6 Rivals100 prospects U-M reeled in, in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy (No. 41), Fresno (Calif.) Central four-star wideout Xavier Worthy (No. 65), Edwards (No. 74), Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's Country Day four-star tight end Louis Hansen (No. 82), El-Hadi (90) and Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star linebacker Junior Colson (No. 94). The six top 100 recruits are tied with the 2003 class as Michigan's fourth most during the Rivals era (which began in 2002). The most is seven, which was done in 2017, 2006 and 2005. U-M has averaged 3.2 Rivals100 prospects per year in the 19 classes from 2002-20. 6-8 Is how tall Bounds stands, making him by far the tallest player in U-M's class. Hansen and El-Hadi are each tied as the second tallest prospects at 6-5. Plantation (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas three-star cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows, meanwhile, is the shortest at 5-10.

10 Different states Michigan signed players from, with five hailing from Michigan, three from Massachusetts, two each from California, Connecticut, Florida and Illinois, and one apiece from New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas. 12 Four-stars U-M inked in this year's crop, which are the ninth most of any team in the country. Harbaugh signed 13 four-stars in both 2020 and 2019, seven in 2018, 16 in 2017 and 15 in 2016. From 2010-15, U-M signed exactly six four-stars in four of its six classes.

17 Of the 20 signees currently reside either in the Chicago area, or east of it. The lone three exceptions are Del Valle (Tex.) High three-star running back Tavierre Dunlap, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver Cristian Dixon and Worthy.

No. 41 Is where McCarthy is ranked, making him the highest rated quarterback signee since Ryan Mallett checked in as the No. 4 overall player in the nation in 2007. McCarthy is also set to go down as the third highest rated signal-caller the Wolverines have reeled in out of high school since Rivals.com began ranking players in 2002, with Mallett and Chad Henne (No. 13 overall in 2004) being the only two who were rated higher.

No. 65 Is where Worthy is pegged nationally, making him the fourth highest rated wide receiver Michigan has signed during the Rivals era. The three who were ranked higher were Donovan Peoples-Jones in 2017 (No. 12), Darryl Stonum in 2008 (No. 41) and Mario Manningham in 2005 (No. 45). Worthy is also just the eighth top 100 wideout Michigan has hauled in since 2002.