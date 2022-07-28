Cade McNamara continues to build rapport with Olu Oluwatimi

The relationship between a center and a quarterback goes beyond a smooth transition from the snap. The center is the true anchor of the offense. Make sure the line is set, alerting the quarterback to any unique moves from the defense and so many other moving parts that can happen on any set of downs.

This means that the center and quarterback have to be on the same page. From how a ball is snapped to how communication occurs, these things don't always form easily in practice. It takes work, even outside of the practice field.

For Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, he has been fortunate enough to experience some high-level play from his center last year in Andrew Vastardis. With Vastardis moving on from the program, the Wolverines scored a major addition from the transfer portal in Virginia center Olu Oluwatimi. A Rimington Award finalist and considered one of the best centers in the nation, expectations will continue to be for the offensive line moving forward.

"Him and Coach Moore have been really working hard as to making my job easier," McNamara told reporters this week during Big Ten Media Days. "I don't have to worry about some stuff and I know that's the expectation that Coach Moore wants not just for Olu but the rest of the offensive line, to be able to recognize the secondary and not just the front. I think the more that Coach Moore works with those guys, as well as Olu, it's going to make my job easier. I am confident that he is going to do that."

As for McNamara and Oluwatimi's relationship, the two have made it a point to spend time together throughout the summer to build a bond that extends beyond football.

While on-field chemistry is important, having a friendship off the field will only strengthen the connection the two will share moving forward.

McNamara hopes the budding friendship will pay dividends once the season arrives.

"I think our relationship has done nothing but continue to grow," McNamara said. "On the trip, he's been my roommate and I'm happy that we were able to do that, we were able to room together. He's teaching me some new things already, some stuff he's talked to me about, some of his experiences. I really look forward to getting to know him better. I don't worry about Olu as far as whether he's working hard or whether he's going to be ready for the season, I don't worry about that at all. I just want to make sure that he's comfortable and that he's enjoying his time at Michigan."

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!