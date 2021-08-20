Cade McNamara Leading Better Than Any Michigan QB Ryan Hayes Has Seen

Michigan Wolverines football had seven team captains last season but appeared to lack leadership, with some of its players admitting as much. The culture wasn't strong during the 2-4 campaign, but the Wolverines have assured it's been built back up. At the forefront of the resurgence of culture and leadership has been third-year redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, who took over the starting signal-caller job late last season and ran with it. RELATED: Wolverine TV: Corum, Hayes, Hill-Green Talk Michigan Fall Camp RELATED: Michigan Football ITF EXTRA: Wednesday Scrimmage, Practice Notes

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara threw the first touchdown pass of his career against Wisconsin last season. (AP Images)

Redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes is in his fourth year on campus, and he's seen quite a bit. Never, he says, has he seen a Michigan quarterback lead a team more than McNamara is doing now. "I haven’t seen a quarterback really take charge like he has," Hayes said Friday. "He’s really trying to lead — he’s putting that effort in — and he’s not afraid to tell you when you need something or you want something from your group."



McNamara, who completed 43 of his 71 pass attempts for 425 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in 2020, could potentially — and amazingly — become the Wolverines' first quarterback under head coach Jim Harbaugh to be named a team captain this year, if his teammates vote him as such. "At certain times in past years, people haven’t been doing necessarily what they needed to be doing in practices, but nobody’s really stepped into that role to get everyone together," Hayes said. "Different position groups have, but he really tries to get that whole offense going as a unit. "I think he’s pretty natural at it; he’s good at it. People listen to him, so it’s been good for us."

Michigan Football Offensive Line Progressing Nicely

Michigan Wolverines football offensive tackle Ryan Hayes has started four games at U-M. (AP Images)