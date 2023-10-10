Defensive lineman Cam Goode came to Michigan not knowing what to expect as he finished out the remainder of his college eligibility.

Would he see the field at all? Would he be a key piece to a defensive line unit that boasts rotation and keeps guys fresh? While the results weren't immediate, Goode stayed patient and put his nose to the grindstone in hopes that he would have his number called.

The waiting and trust is paying off as Goode is thriving on the field this season.

"I see me waiting and being patient coming to fruition," Goode said. "I'm very proud of my process of me staying down through the hard times and keep working with Coach Herb and Coach Elston to sharpen my pencil and become the person I am today. Blessed to be here right now.

"I'm kind of an older guy, I'm a grad transfer, I kind of just hold it within myself to hold myself to that standard to keep on going."

Looking back at his process to leave UCF, there isn't a thing that Goode would change, even the time it took to see regular game action.

U-M has met and exceeded all expectations he had going into his arrival in Ann Arbor and the culture his teammates have created made his transition as easy it could be.

“I didn’t know if my mindset was good enough to be here,” Goode said. “I kind of wanted to challenge myself and to come into a school that challenged me on and off the field. When I came here and I saw that everybody was honed in on winning and going to the NFL after they finished their career, I knew it was a dream come true. I kind of fell in right into my place. My teammates accepted me, and I was very humbled knowing that they saw something in me and they let me know that I do have a chance to accomplish all these goals.

"Looking back at it, I made the greatest decision I could ever make. Sometimes we don’t get immediate results, but staying down through the process and trusting my coaches, I’m seeing the results and I’m talking to you guys about it."