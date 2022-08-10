Camp Kickoff: All Underhyped Team

In an offseason full of hype these are the players at each position that I think could exceed expectations and be contributors in their own way. This is my All Underhyped Team.

QB Cade McNamara

There is good reason to be excited about the prospect of JJ McCarthy. There should be a competition, and both QBs seem to be embracing it. Both QBs are going to play, and while Cade may not have lit up the stat sheet he has the experience, immense knowledge of the offense, and is excellent at pre-snap reads. Both QBs are good and fans need to appreciate and respect what Cade has done and can do, even if they want JJ to lead the way.

RB CJ Stokes

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are getting a lot of hype this offseason, as they should. The only question around the RBs is often who will replace Haskins in short yardage situations? Lost in that shuffle is freshman CJ Stokes. Stokes is a handpicked Hart recruit and has a skillset similar to Corum and Edwards. He rushed for over 3000 yards in high school and his dynamic as a receiver. He could have an impact similar to Edwards in 2021.

WR Roman Wilson

Roman Wilson was third in receptions and yards and tied for the team lead in touchdowns in 2021. I am guilty as anyone, as I have consistently put Andrel Anthony ahead of Wilson. But Wilson was the team's leading receiver against Wisconsin, Ohio State and Iowa. He scored 2 touchdowns against Penn State. He's shown he can be a big play big game receiver and with more opportunities in 2022 who is to say he couldn't be the leading receiver this season?

TE Luke Schoonmaker

Erick All is on the Mackey Award Watch List, as he should be, but if All had chosen to go to the NFL this offseason the team would have felt great having Luke Schoonmaker as TE1. He is going to play a ton because Michigan likes to use multiple TEs in multiple different ways. Schoonmaker quietly became a red zone threat last season and with Michigan looking for ways to get yards in short yardage situations, don't be shocked if Schoonmaker becomes a popular target.

OL Karsen Barnhart

Michigan's offensive line is so talented and has so much depth, they are likely going to be better than last season. Karsen Barnhart was competing for a starting job in 2021 as well and was so close that Jim Harbaugh called him the "6th starter" on the line. It appears Trente Jones has taken a huge leap physically and will earn the starting RT spot for 2022, but Barnhart will still play in 6O sets and is likely the first off the bench for any substitution to the OL.

EDGE Julius Welschof

He might not be on this list for long after Bruce Feldman named him the #7 freak in college football. Feldman's reasons are the same folks in Michigan circles have been high on Welschof for a while. He is incredibly athletic for his size and gets comparable numbers to Aidan Hutchinson in combine-style drills. I am not going to say he is going to get comparable results to Hutchinson on the field, but a now lighter and strong Welschof is moving from the inside to the EDGE position and he will be a big factor this season for the Wolverines.

DL Kris Jenkins

DT Mazi Smith has been getting a lot of deserved attention this offseason. Speaking of Bruce Feldman's freak list, Feldman had Mazi Smith the #1 freak in all of college football. With all that attention people aren't talking enough about Kris Jenkins. With NFL bloodlines and multi-sport athletic ability, Jenkins has now reached the physical form this staff had hoped he would when he was recruited to Ann Arbor. He can play all over the defensive line and won't leave the field much in 2022.

LB Michael Barrett

When Michigan made the change from Don Brown's defense to the multiple front scheme of Mike Macdonald, a lot of players transferred, especially linebackers that were recruited as Vipers. The last Viper was Michael Barrett. Barrett stayed with Michigan and after overcoming injuries last year he started seeing the field more in the second half. The former quarterback has added more weight and is now primed to play a role as WILL linebacker in this defense. He has shown to be a weapon in special teams as well and he should be getting a lot more attention heading into the season.

CB Gemon Green

DJ Turner came on last season and eventually took the CB2 role from Gemon Green. Heading into 2022, Turner is now locked in as CB1 and while Green is the expected starter on the other side, we have spent a lot of time talking about the different players that could challenge Green in the fall. This is Green's third season as an anticipated starter when in reality no one expected him to make much of an early impact as a recruit. He was way ahead of schedule seeing the field as a sophomore. Now heading into his senior year, Green will look to lock down his role and could be a steady compliment opposite Turner.

S Caden Kolesar