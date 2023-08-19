Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart has been singled out by Jim Harbaugh by having the best overall camp on the team at this stage with two weeks to go until the season opener.

Barnhart's path to where he is today hasn't been easy, as he has had to wait his turn to see the field.

It was certainly worth the wait last season as he took over for an injured Trente Jones and did not relent his spot on the offensive line the rest of the way.

What's different for Barnhart this camp? Apparently, the same old, same old.

"I'd say why is that I'm playing my ball," Barnhart told reporters this week. "Nothing is really too different besides working every day to be the best I can be and help the team win. Do everything I can to be one of the first five that walk out there."

While some would expect Barnhart to be written into the starting depth chart with pen after the season he had, that isn't the case at Michigan, with the program boasting as many as 10 potential starters on the offensive line, there are multiple positions up for grabs currently, including Barnhart's.

He is happy to see the depth at offensive line as he knows it'll bring out the best of the entire group.

"It's great that the room has that and has those 10-plus starters that we have," Barnhart said. "We have so much depth. You've seen it in years past that the first five that walk out there aren't the same five that walk out there in game 12, game 13. It just brings so much depth and so much competition. The ceiling we have keeps growing every day. For LD to push me and me push him, guys who push Myles, Trente, everybody wants to be the best and everybody wants to be out there."

While no starters have been named yet, Harbaugh had mentioned this week that the competition at the tackle positions could leak into the season with a situation similar to what Harbaugh did with the quarterbacks last year.

Aptly titled the 'Michigan Method,' Harbaugh mentioned that one set of tackles could start one game, with the other set starting the next.

Barnhart will welcome anything the headman does with welcome arms and will see it through until the end regardless of how it turns out.

"If that's the way we go, that's the way we go," Barnhart said. "There's nothing that I can do about it. If I have to watch and somebody is better than me, I'm going to be there supporting them and helping them all the way throughout games and I hope I get the same respect back."