Cancelation Of The '20 Season Seems Inevitable After Latest ESPN Report
The odds of a college football season are looking more and more bleak, especially after the latest report ESPN released today. Power Conference commissioners held an emergency meeting earlier today, with the outlet reporting that Big Ten presidents are "ready to pull the plug" on their fall sports seasons.
They wanted to first gauge, however, if key decision makers of the other Power Conferences will potentially follow suit. Pac-12 presidents and chancellors, for example, are scheduled to meet on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel tweeted tonight at 10:29 PM ET that Big Ten presidents remain on the cusp of canceling the season, but that the conference isn't ready to announce quite yet.
"The decision is close, but not final," Thamel tweeted. "Big Ten programs have been instructed by Commissioner Kevin Warren to essentially go light in practice tomorrow."
Source: Big Ten Presidents remain on the cusp of cancelling the season, but the league isn’t ready to announce. The decision is close, but not final. Big Ten programs have been instructed by Commissioner Kevin Warren to essentially go light in practice tomorrow.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 10, 2020
Multiple sources have now told ESPN over the past two days that the postponement or cancelation of the fall college football season seems "inevitable," with those same sources believing it will take one of the Power Conferences — likely either the Big Ten or Pac-12 — to be the first league to to cancel their season.
"Nobody wanted to be the first to do it," a Power Conference coach told ESPN. "And now nobody will want to be the last."
"It feels like no one wants to, but it's reaching the point where someone is going to have to," a Power Conference administrator said.
The MAC became the first FBS conference to cancel its fall football season, when they made the call yesterday. It seems inevitable that the other small leagues will follow suit, and now according to the ESPN report, Power Conferences as well.
Michigan began practice on Friday, but an immediate red flag was when the Big Ten announced none of its league members would be allowed to hold padded practices, but instead practices without helmets only (basically eliminating much/any contact).
Below are a few other discouraging tweets from prominent sources today that are signaling the cancelation of the 2020 season altogether.
College football sources tell @SInow that the Big Ten is moving toward a decision to cancel the 2020 fall season, while engaging other Power 5 conferences on a uniform decision to be announced later this week. https://t.co/vT1JIQYHrC— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 9, 2020
Sources: Big Ten presidents and chancellors scheduled to speak tonight to discuss the future of the season. Sentiment from the call yesterday indicated there was momentum at the presidential level to cancel fall sports. Unclear when a decision will come.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 9, 2020
Source tells @TheAthleticCFB that the Big Ten presidents and chancellors are meeting later tonight to discuss the state of the fall sports season. Not clear if anything will come to a vote tonight.— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 9, 2020
