While spring is a good time for college football programs to see where it is at and how far it needs to go heading into the offseason, spring is typically a good time for overreactions and grand proclamations from the media and fanbases alike.

In the case of CBS Sports, the outlet listed its biggest overreactions for every Big Ten program coming out of spring ball.

The overreaction, of course, surrounded U-M quarterback J.J. McCarthy and taking the next big step in his career.

Here's what CBS Sports had to say:

QB J.J. McCarthy is taking it to another level: McCarthy led the Wolverines to another Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance last season, but he had some clunkers in November; against Rutgers, Nebraska, Illinois and Ohio State, McCarthy threw seven touchdowns with no interceptions but completed only 50% of his passes. He also threw two critical interceptions in the CFP semifinal loss to TCU. After a slow start in the spring game, McCarthy found a groove and made some impressive throws to all parts of the field. If he does improve on his consistency and performance, like many around the program believe he will, it could prove to be the difference between "playoff contender Michigan" and "national title contender Michigan."