Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has had a successful first year in Ann Arbor. From leading the Wolverines' defense to being one of the top defenses in the country in 2022, from interviewing with the Philadelphia Eagles, now one outlet sees him as a potential head coaching candidate down the line.

According to CBS Sports, Minter was mentioned on the outlet's list of coordinators that could emerge as head coaching candidates in 2023.

Here's what CBS Sports had to say about Minter:

Michigan ranked no. 5 nationally in total defense last season, allowing just 292.1 yards per game. The Wolverines also finished in the top 10 for both yards allowed per rush and yards allowed per pass attempt. Not bad for Minter's first season on the job. He arrived after a one-year stint at Vanderbilt and time with the Baltimore Ravens, where he worked for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's brother, John. Minter, 40, began his career with entry-level jobs at Notre Dame and Cincinnati, has NFL and SEC experience and is now proving to be an elite defensive coordinator for one of the sport's top brands. All signs point toward Minter becoming a coach of interest to Power Five schools with openings so long as the Wolverines sustain their defensive standard in 2023.