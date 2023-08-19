One of the major gripes about the Michigan program coming from national figureheads the past few seasons is the lack of competition in the Wolverines' non-conference schedule.

In 2022, the Wolverines' non-conference schedule was filled with middling teams such as Hawaii and UConn and the 2023 season is no different, with the Wolverines being expected to roll through the non-conference slate unscathed.

It appears U-M's non-conference schedule is under scrutiny once again, as one national outlet considers the four-game slate the weakest in the conference.

According to CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, the Wolverines hold the distinction of the weakest non-conference slate in the Big Ten according to his list of toughest and weakest schedules.

"The No. 2 Wolverines are not just champions of the Big Ten on the field, they're also champions of soft nonconference scheduling," Palm wrote. "This season, they host East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. Michigan is the only Big Ten team without a Power Five opponent on its nonconference schedule."

On the flip side, Ohio State is considered by Palm to have the toughest non-conference schedule in the conference this season.

The showdown with the Fighting Irish gives the Buckeyes the nod here. Other than Michigan State's home game with No. 10 Washington and Minnesota at North Carolina, there is little in terms of marquee matchups for the league this season. Honorable mention goes to Purdue for being the only Big Ten team to schedule two Power Five opponents. The Boilermakers' third game is against reigning Mountain West champion Fresno State